STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United begins Australian tour with 4-1 win

Marcus Rashford’s finish from an Eric Bailly through ball provided the highlight of the second half that ended with an own goal from Tahith Chong’s cross.

Published: 15th July 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Alex Telles, left, congratulates teammate Rashford after scoring his team's third goal during the match against Melbourne Victory.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Manchester United overcame an early deficit to beat the A-League's Melbourne Victory 4-1 as new manager Erik ten Hag’s winning start to the preseason continued before a crowd of 74,157 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Three days after United beat Liverpool 4-0 to open its overseas tour in Bangkok, the Victory took advantage of some apparent jet lag by the visitors to grab a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute when Chris Ikonomidis scored.

But United led at halftime after a deflected Scott McTominay strike and a close-range Anthony Martial goal.

The Dutch manager, hired by the English Premier League team in April, changed all 10 outfield players at halftime, just as he did against Liverpool. Marcus Rashford’s finish from an Eric Bailly through ball provided the highlight of the second half that ended with an own goal from Tahith Chong’s cross.

United next plays on Tuesday against Crystal Palace, also at Melbourne, before it faces Aston Villa next Friday in Perth, Western Australia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester United Melbourne Victory Erik ten Hag Marcus Rashford
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp