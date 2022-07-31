Gonzalo Higuain scores three goals, Inter Miami ties 4-4 with Cincinnati

By PTI

FORT LAUDERDALE: Gonzalo Higuain had his first MLS hat trick and Christopher McVey scored the equalizer, his first MLS goal, in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Inter Miami to a 4-4 tie with Cincinnati.

McVey took a pass from Corentin Jean, cut back to evade a defender and blasted a rising shot off the crossbar into the net for Miami (7-10-5) to cap the scoring.

Higuain opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, gave Miami a 2-1 lead in the 37th and converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to take a 3-2 advantage into halftime.

Brenner and Brandon Vazquez scored two goals each for Cincinnati (7-8-8).

Miami visits the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, while Cincinnati will host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

