Gonzalo Higuain scores three goals, Inter Miami ties 4-4 with Cincinnati

Published: 31st July 2022 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuaín, right, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

FORT LAUDERDALE: Gonzalo Higuain had his first MLS hat trick and Christopher McVey scored the equalizer, his first MLS goal, in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Inter Miami to a 4-4 tie with Cincinnati.

McVey took a pass from Corentin Jean, cut back to evade a defender and blasted a rising shot off the crossbar into the net for Miami (7-10-5) to cap the scoring.

Higuain opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, gave Miami a 2-1 lead in the 37th and converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to take a 3-2 advantage into halftime.

Brenner and Brandon Vazquez scored two goals each for Cincinnati (7-8-8).

Miami visits the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, while Cincinnati will host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

