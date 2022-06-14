CONCACAF Nations League: Honduras pips Canada 2-1 in rain-soaked affair

By Associated Press

SAN PEDRO SULA: Honduras beat Canada 2-1 at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in the CONCACAF Nations League game held here.

The midfield duo of Kevin Lopez and Kevin Arriaga scored to win the game for the hosts, as steady rain played spoilsport every now and then on Monday.

Honduras drew the first blood, thanks to midfielder Lopez's opener in the 13th minute of the game.

Honduras doubled their lead in the 78th minute when midfielder Arriaga made it 2-0, almost sealing the fate of the rain-affected game.

Canada made it 2-1, when Jonathan David's goal earned the visitors a new life, but it appeared too little too late as right back Alistair Johnson was given the marching order after a second yellow.

Three other players were shown yellow cards.

Canada last beat Honduras 2-0 in January in the final stage of World Cup qualifying and went on to secure the team's first appearance in soccer's premier tournament since 1986.

Canada's only World Cup preparation in the latest international window has come in the Nations League matches.

The team was set to play Panama on June 5, but players refused to take the field because of a contract dispute with Canada Soccer.