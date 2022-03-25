STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

BYJU'S to be an official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022  

Through this partnership, BYJU'S will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks,  emblem, and assets, and run unique promotions to connect with passionate football fans around the world.

Published: 25th March 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Vini Jr, left, and Argentina's Nahuel Molina battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil's Vini Jr, left, and Argentina's Nahuel Molina battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Photo | AP)

CHENNAI: Leading edtech brand BYJU'S has been named an Official Sponsor of the FIFA  World Cup Qatar 2022.

“FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We’re delighted to be partnered with a a company like BYJU’S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world,” said  Kay Madati, FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“We look forward to supporting the promotion of BYJU’S educational learning opportunities, as  well as having them join the global drumbeat of excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2022 through  its association with this groundbreaking tournament,” he added.

Byju Raveendran, BYJU’S founder, and CEO, said: “We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA  World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football  inspires billions, we at BYJU’S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through  this partnership."

With 150 million learners around the world, BYJU’S has been a global leader in tech-driven, personalized and engaging educational content and products. Within a decade of its launch, the company has expanded to cater to a large student community globally – from K-12 and competitive exam preparation to early learning and coding to professional upskilling courses – with diverse offerings from Osmo, Tynker, Epic, Great Learning, Aakash, and Toppr.

With corporate headquarters in Bengaluru, India, and offices in 21 countries, BYJU’S products are present in over 120 countries.

The FIFA World Cup will take place from 21 November to 18 December 2022. For more information, visit FIFA.com.

(This is a press release.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BYJU Byju's FIFA World Cup 2022
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp