STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Trial of Fox executives in FIFA case delayed to January

Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were charged in March 2020 as part of an alleged scheme related to rights to the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament, South America’s club championship.

Published: 10th May 2022 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

The FIFA logo

The FIFA logo. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: The trial of a pair of former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives and a sports marketing company on charges related to the U.S government investigation of corruption in soccer was postponed to Jan. 3.

Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were charged in March 2020 as part of an alleged scheme related to rights to the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament, South America’s club championship. The Uruguayan sports marketing company Full Play Group SA also was charged.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty, and their trial in federal court in Brooklyn was to have started on May 23.

U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen said Monday that prosecutors and the defendants had requested a delay because the government disclosed “a large volume of discovery materials — perhaps as many as 7,000–8,000 documents conservatively totalling 40,000 pages — some of which had not been turned over as of May 6."

Prosecutors initially asked for a delay to May 30 and the defendants to June 27. Chen said because of the schedules of herself and the lawyers involved in the case, a trial estimated to take five-to-six weeks was not possible until January.

Lopez, Martinez and Full Play are charged with one count of wire fraud conspiracy, 11 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering conspiracy in connection with the Copa Libertadores.

Full Play also is charged with one count each of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy in connection with South American World Cup qualifiers and exhibition games, and one count of wire fraud conspiracy, six counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection with Copa América tournaments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
21st Century Fox Inc. Hernan Lopez Carlos Martinez Copa Libertadores Full Play Group SA
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp