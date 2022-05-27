STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Flying museum to honour Maradona ahead of World Cup 

The 'Tango D10S' plane was introduced on Wednesday night before it flies around Argentina for fans of Maradona to visit on the ground.

Published: 27th May 2022 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

The interior of a plane dedicated to Diego Maradona, during a presentation at a military base in Moron, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo |AP)

The interior of a plane dedicated to Diego Maradona, during a presentation at a military base in Moron, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo |AP)

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: A flying museum in honour of soccer great Diego Maradona is set to take to the skies.

The “Tango D10S” plane was introduced on Wednesday night before it flies around Argentina for fans of Maradona to visit on the ground.

The plane's exterior is adorned with images of Maradona — who died in 2020 of a heart attack at the age of 60 after having brain surgery — including one where he wears the Argentina jersey and kisses the World Cup trophy he lifted in 1986.

The plane will also visit Barcelona and Naples, where Maradona led Napoli to its only two Italian league titles in 1987 and 1990. Qatar, which hosts the World Cup later this year, will be the aircraft's final stop in the tour.

England fans may not want to visit wherever it goes. Drawings on the wings make reference to the two goals Maradona scored in the quarterfinals against England in the 1986 World Cup — the controversial “Hand of God” goal followed by a sublime individual effort waltzing through the England team.

Inside the plane, there are memorabilia items that belonged to Maradona.

The plane, owned by a fintech company, was on display at El Palomar airport outside Buenos Aires, with Maradona's family and some former Argentina teammates among those attending the ceremony.

“We cannot believe or understand this craziness,” said Dalma Maradona, one of Maradona's daughters. “The love people have for him goes beyond anything you can imagine.”

Dalma and her sister Gianinna were the first to board the plane. Visitors will have the chance to ask some previously selected questions to a Maradona hologram.

“When you are here in Argentina you can't realize what Diego means to the rest of the world," said Sergio Batista, a former teammate. “It is a beautiful tribute that the entire world will experience, the world loved him.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Museum Diego Maradona Tango D10S
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp