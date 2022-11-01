Home Sport Football

Individual game Women's World Cup tickets go on sale

FIFA announced that fans from 100 countries have already secured tickets following a presale for Visa cardholders. Visa is a FIFA partner.

FIFA President Giovanni Infantino gestures during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 draw in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo |AP)

By Associated Press

Tickets to individual games for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand went on general sale on Monday.

Tickets for the matches start at just less that $13.00 in U.S. currency, with children's tickets starting at about half that.

An expanded field of 32 teams will take part in soccer's premier tournament, including the two-time defending champion United States. There will be 64 games across nine host cities and 10 stadiums, starting on July 20. The final is scheduled for Aug. 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The draw was held last week in Auckland. The final three teams in the field will be determined in an intercontinental playoff in February.

