Home Sport Football

Can't afford a financial fight for Bellingham, says Dortmund CEO

Jude Bellingham, 19, joined Dortmund from childhood club Birmingham City in the summer of 2020 on a deal which runs until 2025.

Published: 13th November 2022 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund midfield sensation Jude Bellingham. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said his side was powerless to compete with Europe’s elite for teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Watzke, speaking to the German tabloid Bild on Sunday, said Dortmund will look to lock down star teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham after the World Cup in Qatar.

"We will have talks (with Bellingham) when the World Cup is over. We will ask him whether he wants to stay or go," Watzke, who has been in charge of Dortmund since 2005, said. "However, if big European clubs come, we can’t afford a big financial fight."

Bellingham, 19, joined Dortmund from childhood club Birmingham City in the summer of 2020 on a deal which runs until 2025.

Bellingham captained the team on several occasions in the league and Champions League this season and has been named in manager Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup.

Watzke also spoke out about the off-season sacking of manager Marco Rose, saying things at the club "just weren’t quite right" under the coach. Watzke said the club had no regrets about the sacking, despite Rose’s new side Leipzig sitting in the second position and Dortmund languishing in sixth.

"Marco Rose is a great coach, but we decided together to go our separate ways because a few things stood in the way and somehow he never really got off the ground," Watzke said. "Something was there that wasn't quite right. We don't know for sure ourselves (what it was)."

While Leipzig are flying high with nine wins in their past ten games, Dortmund have stuttered this season, particularly away from home where they have lost their last five league games. Watzke backed current manager Edin Terzic - who came in to replace Rose - saying the 40-year-old was "doing a great job."

"Terzic is highly regarded at Dortmund as a whole. I hear from everyone involved how meticulously he works. We're still going to see great things from him"

Terzic was made caretaker manager midway through the 2020-21 season, with the club achieving Champions League qualification and winning the German Cup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Hans-Joachim Watzke FIFA World Cup
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp