Love, Lunacy and Legacy: The story of Brazil, Marta and Roberta

If that love involves uncertainties and unscripted drama of sport, it's hardly kind for the patient ones. Kind or not, the love and passion for sport makes one do things that some may consider lunatic. But if you want to help a sport emerge, someone has to be a little lunatic to get things done. Two women in Brazil — Marta Vieira da Silva and Roberta de Melo Moretti-Avery — lived by this love and lunacy for years just to see their respective sport, football and cricket, get better in their country.

Born just after nearly a four-decade-long ban on women playing sports, even for recreation, was over, both athletes had a different trajectory to their national sides. When she made her debut at the 2003 FIFA World Cup, 17-year-old Marta had a burden of creating a legacy for her team. They made a great start by winning the group stage, only to give it all away against Sweden in the quarter-final.



If that loss left a bitter taste in the mouth, Brazil, led by Marta's seven goals in the tournament, reached the final in the 2007 World Cup. In the semi-final, they broke the USA's 51-match winning streak to fix their date with destiny against Germany. A heartbreaking 2-0 loss in the final ended their dream run, but it gave a voice to their inner rage against the administrators.



After pleading for support in the medal ceremony, the Brazilian team wrote a letter of demand to the Brazilian Federation to increase travel stipend, giving them basic amenities that the men's team would never even have to think about, scheduling more matches and most importantly, money, paid on time. However, it didn't get better. Even at home, Marta's club, Santos, closed their women's football wing to keep Neymar.



Despite all of the obstacles, Marta kept delivering. Over her career, she bagged the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year award six times, more than any other female player. She kept fighting for her team even when the Federation fired Brazil's first female coach, Emily Lima, to accommodate Vadão, the former coach who oversaw the 2015 World Cup campaign. The rampant misogyny from their own federation officials, who were more interested in players wearing makeup and short shorts, was another front Marta and her team had to fight. Love makes you fight, doesn't it?

Women's sport received the sedative when the nation elected Jair Bolsonaro in 2019, which led to the disbanding of the Ministry of Culture. The subsidies provided by the ministry were vital for women players, in lieu of the national contracts. The 2019 World Cup saw Brazil field the oldest squad. After losing to hosts France, Marta pleaded to the next generation to save Brazilian women's football. "There is not going to be a Marta forever. The women's game depends on you to survive. Think about it. Value it more. Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end," she said holding back tears.



If Marta gave the next generation the female role model they never had in football, Roberta became the "Big Mom" of the national cricket team. After working in England, she returned to Brazil with her husband, who introduced her to cricket. Once she and Brasil Cricket took cricket seriously, the struggles followed. “They could not afford their kits, and uniforms, they hadn’t even travelled past the state, leave alone the country. We would do yard sales, clothing sales, sell chocolates at traffic lights, and raffles," Roberta told this daily in March. "We made a plan as a group like ‘you make the chocolate, you are responsible for the money, we are going to sell this, that.' We worked together to make this happen. We remember that. They played not only for the shirt or for the country but they played to remember how hard they had to work for it."



In 2018, Brazil played their first-ever T20I. Two years later, in 2020, Cricket Brasil became the first associate nation to give central contracts to women before the men. Roberta led the side throughout this, keeping them hungry for more. The cricket world loved the Brazilians who played their game with determination and celebrated alongside their opponents no matter the result. The songs and dance became the routine and they were the joy of any tournament they were part of.

"We play with joy. We have a song titled 'Alegría', which means happiness or joy. We want to make sure that we are working hard but at the same time, we want to make sure we are enjoying. We think that if we are to get better, everyone has to get better. We want people to grow together and that celebration is about that. And we are Brazilians. We like our Samba and celebration," Roberta had told Women's CricZone, an online portal.



With Roberta deciding to hang her shoes, Brazil will be without their "Big Mom" in the future. On Wednesday, Marta took the field for Brazil one last time as the draw against Jamaica knocked the most successful goal-scorer in the history of the tournament and her country knocked her out of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.



Marta and Roberta might have had different paths to giving an address to their respective sports in their country, but they have one thing in common. It is their love for sport that made them go through the journey. There won't be a Marta or even Roberta forever, but the legacy they have built over the years and a little bit of lunacy, will live on. Forever.