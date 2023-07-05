Home Sport Football

Manchester United sign Mason Mount from Chelsea for USD 69 million

Mount was part of Chelsea's Champions League-winning team of 2021 which also won the European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Published: 05th July 2023 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

English midfielder Mason Mount. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: After 18 years at Chelsea, Mason Mount became Manchester United's first signing of the off-season on Wednesday in a move worth 55 million pounds (USD 69 million). 

The England international has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. 

The move comes a week after United reached an agreement with Chelsea, following protracted negotiations since the end of the season. 

"It's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career," Mount said.

"Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies," he added. 

United will have to pay a further 5 million pounds (USD 6.3 million) based on Mount meeting certain targets relating to appearances and success. 

Mount was one of United manager Erik Ten Hag's leading targets ahead of the Dutchman's second season in charge at Old Trafford. He also wants to sign a top-class striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left in November. 

Ten Hag is looking to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season, as well as competing in the Champions League. 

"Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag," Mount said.

"Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here. I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United," he added. 

Mount was part of Chelsea's Champions League-winning team of 2021 and has emerged as one of the Premier League's leading midfielders after coming through the club's academy. He also won the European Super Cup and Club World Cup with his former club. 

He made 195 appearances for Chelsea and scored 33 goals. In his time at the club, he also established himself as a regular for England. 

United football director John Murtough said, "Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad."

He said, "We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford. Mason himself is a world-class player but he also has the ability to improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness." 

Mount posted an emotional video message to Chelsea fans on Tuesday to confirm he was leaving the club he joined as a six-year-old. 

"Given the speculation over the last six months this may not come as a surprise to you, but it doesn't make it any easier to tell that I've made the decision to leave Chelsea," he said on Instagram.

"I know some of you won't be happy with my decision but it is what's right for me at this moment in my career," Mount added.

Mount is the latest player to leave Chelsea as part of a summer clear-out by the London club. 

N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy are other high-profile players to leave, while Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang are expected to follow. 

The departures come after Chelsea spent around $630 million last season, but failed to qualify for Europe as it suffered its worst-ever Premier League campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester UnitedFootballChelseaMason Mount
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp