Alex Scott & others to boycott BBC show in solidarity with Gary Lineker

The broadcaster is in turmoil after Lineker's tweets about the government's migrant policy kicked off a media storm.

Published: 11th March 2023 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Former England captain Gary Lineker (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The BBC is in crisis as footballers prepare to boycott Match of the Day and a growing list of stars refuse to go on air in support of Gary Lineker, a report said.

Tonight’s Match Of The Day is set to go ahead without a presenter, pundits and several regular commentators, following the fallout over Lineker’s removal from the BBC show, ITVX reported.

Former England footballers and MOTD regulars, including Alan Shearer and Ian Wright, previously announced they would be boycotting the show, in solidarity with Lineker, the report said.

This morning, the Professional Footballers' Association confirmed that players scheduled for matches today planned to pull out of interviews today in support of Lineker.

And Football Focus presenter Alex Scott announced she was planning to pull out of hosting duties writing that it 'didn't feel right' to go ahead with her BBC show today.

Kelly Somers also said she will not be hosting Football Focus, following Scott's announcement, ITVX report added.

The former footballer and BBC star has said he stands by his tweet criticising the government’s migrant policy, and does not fear getting suspended from his presenting role at the broadcaster, the report noted.

