Home Sport Football

Brazil's President endorses country's bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

A joint bid from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany as well as another from South Africa are also in contention. U.S. soccer executives considering a bid to host the tournament either in 2027 or 2031.

Published: 31st March 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Brazilian President Lula da Silva holds the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy as Minister of Sports Ana Moser looks on during the trophy's tour. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has endorsed the country's bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, which would be the first ever held in Latin America.

Lula was joined by the president of the Brazilian soccer confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, and Sports Minister Ana Moser at an official ceremony Thursday to confirm the bid. Rodrigues and Moser have been working to form a bid that is yet to be delivered to FIFA.

A joint bid from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany as well as another from South Africa are also in contention. U.S. soccer executives considering a bid to host the tournament either in 2027 or 2031.

“It will be an extraordinary event. It will motivate the construction of a political conscience of the Brazilian people so they understand women's effective participation in every field they can and want to take a part of," Lula said during the event at Brazil's presidential palace.

The 77-year-old Brazilian president, in his first public appearance since he recovered from pneumonia, lifted the Women's World Cup trophy during the event. The trophy is traveling to all 32 countries competing in this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The mayors of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have each expressed interest in having their cities host the final if Brazil wins the bid.

Brazil hosted the men’s World Cup in 1950 and 2014.

The Brazilian women's team was runner-up at the 2007 World Cup in China, losing the final 2-0 to Germany.

FIFA is expected to announce its choice of host for 2027 next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lula da Silva 2027 Women’s World Cup FIFA
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp