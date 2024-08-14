Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. offered over $1 billion to move to Saudi Arabia: Reports

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. has been offered a lucrative deal worth more than $1 billion to play in Saudi Arabia, according to multiple reports including Reuters and ESPN, according to CNN.

Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported that Vinícius was approached by Saudi officials and offered a five-year contract worth around 200 million euros (roughly $218 million) per season, plus bonuses, to join the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

The deal, according to the report, also includes a separate 10-year contract to be an ambassador ahead of the 2034 World Cup, which is set to be held in Saudi Arabia.

Vinícius is reported to be studying the offer with his team.

The 24-year-old Vinícius joined Los Blancos from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2018 and has been one of the club’s standout players in recent years.

A potential move to Saudi Arabia would see Vinícius, one of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or award for the best men’s player, become arguably the most high-profile soccer player in the country, CNN said.

Other global superstars – including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema – currently play in the SPL, but Vinícius would be making the switch at a younger age with the best years of his career still ahead of him.

Last year, French striker Kylian Mbappé reportedly rejected a $775 million salary packet to join Saudi club Al-Hilal.

The four founding teams of SPL – Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr – are majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the nation’s sovereign wealth fund.