France gear up for big fights on and off the field

Post France's pre-quarterfinal 1-0 win over Belgium, Kounde, one of the best right-backs so far in the competition, said as much. Reacting to the gains made by the far-right in the first round, he said: "It isn't over yet. It is very important so that the extreme right-wing party... doesn't come in...

"... disappointed to see the direction our country is taking." Before the elections, Mbappe had said: "This is a never-seen-before event," the Madrid-bound attacker reflected a day before the country's opening game of the Euros. "That is why I want to talk to the whole of the French people, but also the youth. We are a generation that can make a difference.

We see the extremes are knocking on the door of power and we have the opportunity to shape our country's future." It was a brave act by one of the world's most foremost footballers to come out in this manner.

When Mbappe was asked about Thuram's opinion of the elections, he was more intimate. "I share the same opinion when I spoke about diversity, tolerance and respect. The game tomorrow (group game against Austria) is very important. I think that I'm well placed to say and I have said it until I'm blue in the face, but there is a situation that is even more important than the game.

Kylian Mbappe is against extreme views and against ideas that divide people. I want to be proud to represent France, I don't want to represent a country that doesn't correspond to my values, or our values."

That, at the heart, is why football and politics is interlinked in France. When they won the World Cup in 1998, the side's pluralism was from and centre, its multiculturalism heralding a new France. Players like Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Lilian Thuram (Marcus' father), Patrick Vieira and Cristian Karembeu were all either born in other parts of the world or were sons of immigrants or were born in overseas territories.

It's why, as the Athletic noted, that all-conquering 1998 team had the slogan 'black, blanc, beur (black, white, Arab'. However, even then, a few politicians were keen to voice their disapproval.

"Jean-Marie Le Pen," the Athletic said last month, "... responded by downplaying this huge national celebration as 'only a detail of history'." Le Pen, in charge of the Front National Party (since known as RN), had run on an anti-immigration platform as early as 2002. Again, there is a very real fear now that if voted to power, anti-immigration will be central to RN's policies.

On Friday night, Mbappe and Co will unite. A day later, they will all be hoping for good news from across the border.