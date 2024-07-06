France knocks out Portugal in penalty shootout in Euro quarterfinals

HAMBURG: France's heartache in penalty shootouts is over. So is Cristiano Ronaldo's last-ever European Championship.

In a clash of the football superstars, it was Kylian Mbappé - and not Ronaldo, his idol - advancing to a semifinal match against Spain as France beat Portugal 5-3 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw on Friday.

Portugal substitute Joao Felix hit a post with the only miss in the shootout and Theo Hernández showed no sign of pressure by converting the clinching kick into the top corner.

It was a record sixth and final European Championship for the 39-year-old Ronaldo, who scored Portugal's first penalty in the shootout and ended up consoling fellow veteran Pepe afterwards as the 41-year-old defender cried on his captain's shoulder.

“We need to go through this moment of our loss, which is very painful,” Pepe said.