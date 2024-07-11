Yamal, 16, shoots for stars with goal for ages

CHENNAI: When it was put to Didier Deschamps that watching the French team may be a bit boring, the coach had come up with a combative suggestion. “If you are bored, please change channels,” he had said. “I don’t have a problem.” For people who went against the advice of the French coach on Tuesday night, they will have gone to sleep with one of the images of the European Championships. Lamine Yamal, who will continue to tick the box named ‘minor’ in every form for the next year, produced a goal worthy of winning any football match. In the process, Spain progressed to the final, 2-1 winners over Deschamps’ ‘sufferball’.

If France made their bed with ‘sufferball’, Spain have added a few grams of magic, lots of pace and given the keys to the future. Here’s an example which best illustrates the diverging paths of both teams. While France didn’t give a single minute to Warren Zaire Emery, an 18-year-old touted to be the future of French football, Spain made the likes of Yamal and Nico Williams, 21, crucial components of their puzzle.

There is no point in identifying players for the future and preserving them in some liquid if they are good enough to be the present. In Yamal, Spain saw their present. And he delivered with a goal for the ages.

After 20 minutes, France were coasting in the way that only they can. Having scored an early goal — their first from open play in this Euro — they already had designs on a 1-0 win.

And, to be fair, Spain weren’t going anywhere, their midfielders were being shackled and the pace shown by the wingers in some of the earlier games was conspicuous by its absence.