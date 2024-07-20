FC Goa manager Manolo Marquez named Indian men's football team head coach

NEW DELHI: Spaniard Manolo Marquez, currently in charge of Indian Super League side FC Goa, was on Saturday named as the Indian men's football team head coach in place of the sacked Igor Stimac.

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee, which met here on Saturday, appointed Marquez for the top job.

The AIFF said the 55-year-old Marquez will perform the dual role of managing the national team team as well as the ISL franchise in the 2024-25 season before taking up the India job on a full-time basis.

"The Committee, in the first order of the day, deliberated on the appointment of the new head coach for the Senior Men's National Team, and selected Manolo Marquez for the job, effective immediately," the AIFF said in a statement.

"During the 2024-25 season, Mr Marquez will continue his role as the head coach of first team at FC Goa, handling both responsibilities concurrently before assuming the national coaching role on a full-time basis."