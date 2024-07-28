AC Milan edges Manchester City 3-2 in New York thriller

NEW YORK: Lorenzo Colombo scored two first-half goals and Marco Nasti netted the game-winner to give AC Milan a 3-2 victory over English Premier League champion Manchester City on Saturday at New York.

Nasti lifted Milan ahead to stay in the 78th minute, the 20-year-old Italian striker taking a centering pass from Belgian right wing Alexis Saelemaekers and firing an inside right foot blast into the goal.

Several European sides are playing pre-season tune-ups in US venues ahead of next month's start of their league campaigns.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 19th minute, but Italian forward Colombo answered for AC Milan in the 30th and 34th minutes to lift the Italian side ahead 2-1 at half-time at Yankee Stadium.

City equalized in the 55th minute when Manchester hometown winger Micah Hamilton crossed the ball from the left side into the box.

English striker James McAtee headed the ball into the net, setting the stage for Nasti's decider.

At Los Angeles, Gabriel Martinelli scored for Arsenal in the 81st minute to give the Gunners a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in a friendly at SoFi Stadium.