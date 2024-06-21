Copa America 2024: Canada coach Marsch upset with Argentina's half-time delaying tactics

ATLANTA: Canada coach Jesse Marsch said Argentina should be fined after they came out late for the start of the second half in their Copa America match on Thursday.

The game was goalless at the interval and after the half-time break the Canadian players were left standing on the field for several minutes waiting for Argentina to emerge.

The world champions scored within four minutes of the re-start and went on to win 2-0 with American Marsch suggesting they were using the time for some extra video analysis.

"When they were waiting, I knew that they were looking at video and they were analyzing how they wanted to play against us," he told the post-match press conference.

"Now, I wish again, the referees would manage that. If we were five minutes late, we'd get a fine. There'd be a big problem. Let's see what happens with Argentina," the former Leeds United manager said.

Marsch said he had told his players to expect a change in approach from Argentina after the break.

"In the end, I just made sure that the players knew that they were going to come out with a new plan and they basically rotated a little bit more to three, but we still dealt with it," he said.

"Argentina should be fined. OK? Fined. Write that. Olé. La Nacion," he said, directing his comments at the Argentine press.

Marsch was more positive about his own team's performance after the 48th ranked team in the world, who he took the reins of last month, caused the world number one plenty of headaches.

"Big picture is we, I thought, had a good performance and especially when we were able to execute our tactical plan, we made it very difficult on Argentina and really could have had some goals, could have had the lead," he said.