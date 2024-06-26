Mbappe's return fails to mask France shortcomings at Euro 2024

DORTMUND: The welcome sight of the masked Kylian Mbappe back on the pitch could not disguise another under-par performance from France at Euro 2024 which raises questions about their chances of winning the competition.

The French are through to the last 16 after emerging unbeaten from the first round, but Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Poland in Dortmund meant they finished second in Group D behind Austria.

Ironically, Austria are the only team the 2022 World Cup runners-up have managed to beat so far at the competition, as they followed their 1-0 victory over Ralf Rangnick's men with a 0-0 draw against the Netherlands and then an insufficient display in being held by the group's bottom side.

There are consequences for that, as Les Bleus now find themselves in what looks to be the wrong half of a lop-sided draw in the knockout rounds.

Next up is a tie on Monday in Duesseldorf, scene of Mbappe's nose break against Austria.

That match will be against the runners-up in a tight Group E, whose identity will be determined later on Wednesday and could be any one of Belgium, Romania, Slovakia or Ukraine.

However, the path to the final looks especially murky after that, with the possibility of a quarter-final against Portugal and then a last-four tie against Spain or Germany.

France have been the best European team at the last two World Cups, winning the trophy in 2018 and losing on penalties to Argentina in the final 18 months ago.

They do not look like the best side on the continent right now, which is a problem for a nation hoping to win the European Championship for the third time, and first since 2000.

Mbappe returned against Poland after missing the Netherlands match due to his broken nose. Playing with a protective face mask, he converted a second-half penalty for his first ever goal at a Euros.