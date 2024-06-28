Uruguay routs Bolivia 5-0 at Copa America as Núñez scores in 7th straight game

EAST RUTHERFORD: Darwin Núñez and his Uruguayan teammates romped through Bolivia's defense as if it were a training game.

Núñez scored in his seventh straight international match, a 5-0 rout on Thursday night that moved Uruguay a to the verge of a Copa America quarterfinal.

“There are still several important steps to take in order to be convinced that Uruguay can reach the level we imagine with the individual talent it has," Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said. “It would be incorrect to make conclusions.”

Facundo Pellistri put the Uruguayans ahead in the eighth minute and Núñez doubled the lead in the 21st with his 10th goal in his last seven games for Uruguay and 13th in 25 matches overall.

Maximiliano Araújo scored his second goal of the tournament in the 77th, and Federico Valverde (81st) and Rodrigo Bentancur (89th) added goals in Uruguay's first five-goal game since beating Panama 5-0 in a June 2022 friendly.

“We have to keep playing with high intensity, a nonstop effort to rout the opponent,” Pellistri said.

Seeking its record 16th Copa America title, Uruguay is 2-0 for six points with a plus-seven goal difference and would advance with at least a draw on Monday against the U.S. at Kansas City, Missouri, or perhaps even a loss. The U.S. has three points and plus-one goal difference and Panama three points and minus-one difference.