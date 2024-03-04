Mexico beat Paraguay to set up Brazil semi in women's Gold Cup

Los Angeles: Mexico overcame a determined Paraguay 3-2 on Sunday to reach the semi-finals of the CONCACAF women's Gold Cup and set up a clash with Brazil

The United States face Colombia in the last quarter-final later on Sunday with the winner set to face Canada in the last four.

Lizbeth Ovalle scored twice for Mexico to take her tally for the tournament to five goals but after taking a 3-1 lead there were some nervy moments for her team.

Mexico went into the game on a high after beating the United States 2-0 in their final group game on Monday -- only their second ever victory over their rivals.

Ovalle fired Mexico in front in the 31st minute after she was found at the back post by Mayra Pelayo and drilled home a low left-foot shot.

Kiana Palacios then missed a glorious opportunity to double the lead, putting the ball over the bar from point blank range.