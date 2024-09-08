France wins gold in blind football at Paralympics under Eiffel Tower lights

PARIS: France defeated Argentina 3-2 on penalties under the lights of the Eiffel Tower, securing the gold medal in blind football on the penultimate day of the Paralympic Games.

Frédéric Villeroux scored the decisive spot-kick, igniting celebrations among the home fans, after the teams drew 1-1 in normal time on Saturday.

"It felt like the script of a film," said Villeroux, who also made the breakthrough in the 12th minute with a shot inside the left post.

Argentine star forward Maximiliano Espinillo replied almost immediately from close range after the French defenders failed to clear the ball.

"You have to take the good and accept the bad, but we are still very proud," Espinillo said.

France became the first team, other than Brazil, to win blind football at a Paralympics. Brazil had won all five previous gold medals since the sport's debut at the 2004 Athens Games.

The five-time defending champion, Brazil, was consoled by the bronze medal after defeating Colombia 1-0, thanks to a fierce strike from Jefinho in the 24th minute.

Known as the "Paralympic Pelé" because of his speed and skill, Jefinho scored off the left post despite facing two defenders, triggering a roar of appreciation around the Eiffel Tower Stadium.

"Today we left all disappointments behind and were able to win," Jefinho said.

Blind football is an adaptation of football for teams of five players, using an audible ball that rattles. The four outfield players must be classified as completely blind, while the goalkeeper is sighted and instructs his teammates on positioning. A guide behind the opposition goal also directs the attacking players.

Though the four outfield Argentine players could not see the sea of French flags around the stadium, they would have heard the passionate rendition of the French anthem and chants of "Allez les Bleus" from the home crowd.

The fans were silent when the ball was in play, allowing the players to hear their guides' instructions. As full-time approached, the supporters started a lively Mexican wave during a break in play, continuing quietly when play resumed to avoid disturbing the players.

More Golds for the US

On another strong day for United States athletes, Jake Williams scored 26 points as the men's team won the wheelchair basketball gold by defeating Britain 73-69.

This marked three out of three for the U.S. in Games basketball after both the men's and women's teams won thrilling finals against France at the Olympics last month, also at the Bercy Arena.

Fans at Bercy are used to hearing "The Star-Spangled Banner", and they may hear it again if the women's team wins its final against the Netherlands on Sunday. Earlier, Germany's men's team claimed the bronze medal after defeating Canada 75-62.