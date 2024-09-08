France wins gold in blind football at Paralympics under Eiffel Tower lights

PARIS: France defeated Argentina 3-2 on penalties under the lights of the Eiffel Tower, securing the gold medal in blind football on the penultimate day of the Paralympic Games.
Frédéric Villeroux scored the decisive spot-kick, igniting celebrations among the home fans, after the teams drew 1-1 in normal time on Saturday.
"It felt like the script of a film," said Villeroux, who also made the breakthrough in the 12th minute with a shot inside the left post.
Argentine star forward Maximiliano Espinillo replied almost immediately from close range after the French defenders failed to clear the ball.
"You have to take the good and accept the bad, but we are still very proud," Espinillo said.
France became the first team, other than Brazil, to win blind football at a Paralympics. Brazil had won all five previous gold medals since the sport's debut at the 2004 Athens Games.
The five-time defending champion, Brazil, was consoled by the bronze medal after defeating Colombia 1-0, thanks to a fierce strike from Jefinho in the 24th minute.
Known as the "Paralympic Pelé" because of his speed and skill, Jefinho scored off the left post despite facing two defenders, triggering a roar of appreciation around the Eiffel Tower Stadium.
"Today we left all disappointments behind and were able to win," Jefinho said.
Blind football is an adaptation of football for teams of five players, using an audible ball that rattles. The four outfield players must be classified as completely blind, while the goalkeeper is sighted and instructs his teammates on positioning. A guide behind the opposition goal also directs the attacking players.
Though the four outfield Argentine players could not see the sea of French flags around the stadium, they would have heard the passionate rendition of the French anthem and chants of "Allez les Bleus" from the home crowd.
The fans were silent when the ball was in play, allowing the players to hear their guides' instructions. As full-time approached, the supporters started a lively Mexican wave during a break in play, continuing quietly when play resumed to avoid disturbing the players.
More Golds for the US
On another strong day for United States athletes, Jake Williams scored 26 points as the men's team won the wheelchair basketball gold by defeating Britain 73-69.
This marked three out of three for the U.S. in Games basketball after both the men's and women's teams won thrilling finals against France at the Olympics last month, also at the Bercy Arena.
Fans at Bercy are used to hearing "The Star-Spangled Banner", and they may hear it again if the women's team wins its final against the Netherlands on Sunday. Earlier, Germany's men's team claimed the bronze medal after defeating Canada 75-62.
Meanwhile, the U.S. sitting volleyball team won its third consecutive gold by defeating China 3-1 in the women's final. The Americans have claimed every title since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
The U.S. equestrian team added three more medals in Paralympic dressage, with Fiona Howard and Rebecca Hart securing their third gold medals of the Paris Games. Howard, a Paralympic debutant, won the Grade II individual freestyle, while the veteran Hart triumphed in Grade III. Earlier, teammate Kate Shoemaker claimed bronze in Grade IV. Riders compete in five grades, with Grade I being for the most severely impaired.
Howard and Hart had previously won individual golds earlier this week and helped the U.S. to win the team event on Friday.
Long May it Continue
American swimmer Jessica Long extended her mammoth Paralympic medal haul to 31 after winning gold in the S8 100-metre butterfly. She finished in 1 minute, 10.59 seconds at La Défense Arena, one second ahead of Viktoriia Ishchiulova. Britain's Alice Tai claimed the bronze.
The 32-year-old Long also won the women's 400-metre freestyle on Wednesday. Her Paralympic career began when she was 12, winning three golds at the 2004 Athens Games. S8 classification is for swimmers with limb deficiencies, and Long is a double amputee.
The last medals of the Games will be contested on Sunday.