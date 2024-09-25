Flick optimistic that Peña can remain Barcelona's starting goalkeeper in Ter Stegen's absence

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he's confident that Iñaki Peña can remain the team's starting goalkeeper in the absence of the injured Marc-André ter Stegen.

Flick said Tuesday the club is not under pressure to replace Ter Stegen after he sustained a serious knee injury that will sideline him for several months.

"Iñaki is doing really well," Flick said ahead of the team's home match against Getafe in the Spanish league on Wednesday. "He's absolutely a professional goalkeeper, he trained very hard for that. For a second goalkeeper it's always difficult to be focused, but what I can see is that he is absolutely focused and he is absolutely ready to play."

Ter Stegen, one of the team's captains and Barcelona's long-time starter, sustained a complete rupture of a tendon in his right knee during the team's 5-1 win at Villarreal on Sunday.

"I feel truly grateful to all the Barça fans, teammates, rivals, clubs and friends for the support and love you've shown me since Sunday," he said on Instagram.

"I want to thank the Villarreal supporters for their respect displayed in the stadium, it means a lot to me. I feel positive and strong, now I focus on my recovery."

Flick said Barcelona will look into the market to add a new goalkeeper "because there are very young goalkeepers behind" the 25-year-old Peña.

"We have to see what we are doing, we will talk later," Flick said. "But we are not under pressure, we are really confident with Iñaki."

The 32-year-old Ter Stegen had started all seven of the team's games this season. His appearance against Villarreal was his 289th with the club and took him past legendary Antoni Ramallets into third place on the club's all-time list of appearances for goalkeepers.

Barcelona is off to a perfect start in the Spanish league by winning all six games so far.