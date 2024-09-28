AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India face Laos in must-win game

VIENTIANE: Smarting from a heartbreaking loss to Iran, the Indian team faces hosts Laos in a must-win game in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers here on Sunday, in order to make it to the main tournament.

The last time they played in the AFC U20 Asian Cup final rounds (formerly known as the AFC Youth Championship and the AFC U19 Championship) was back in 2006 when they hosted the tournament.

For successful qualification campaigns, one would have to go even further back to 2004 when Turkmenistan's withdrawal from the tournament meant that India, who had finished second in qualification Group H, got the chance to compete, or back to 2002, when they topped their qualifying group to make it to the final rounds.

India are also the former champions of the Asian Youth Championship, they shared the trophy with Iran in Bangkok in 1974 after a 2-2 stalemate in the final.

But much water has flown under the bridge since then. Football in the continent has undergone a sea change in six decades. India currently stand second in Group G behind Iran.

The top team from each qualification group and the five best second-placed finishers from the 10 groups will qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025.

While the Blue Colts put in a sturdy performance against the four-time champions Iran on Friday, an 88th-minute goal left India heartbroken. There is no room for dwelling on such a defeat, however, as qualification is within their grasp.