Homegrown hero Pisilli helps Roma beat Venezia but team's troubles far from over

MILAN: Roma's troubles are far from over despite new coach Ivan Jurić making it two wins in two league matches in charge of the Giallorossi.

Homegrown midfielder Niccolò Pisilli — who grew up supporting Roma and progressed through its youth team — netted his first Serie A goal to help Roma fight back to beat promoted Venezia 2-1 on Sunday.

Venezia had been leading at halftime, prompting huge jeers from Roma fans. Napoli will be looking to continue its impressive streak when it hosts winless Monza later.

Roma had finally got its first win of the season last Sunday, just days after Jurić replaced the fired Daniele De Rossi. There were protests by the fans during that match against Udinese and enthusiasm was further dampened by a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League midweek.

Venezia took the lead in Rome on the stroke of halftime. Gianluca Busio curled an effort off the far right post but Joel Pohjanpalo was the quickest to react on the rebound to fire into the bottom left corner.

There was still time before the break for Venezia to almost get another as Roma defender Gianluca Mancini cleared Gaetano Oristanio's strike off the line with goalkeeper Mile Svilar stranded after parrying another effort from Pohjanpalo.

Ridgeciano Haps had a goal ruled out for Venezia early in the second half, for offside in the buildup, before Roma leveled in somewhat fortunate circumstances in the 75th minute.

Bryan Cristante's powerful shot took a massive deflection off Busio to loop up and drop between Venezia goalkeeper Jesse Joronen and the crossbar.

And Roma turned the match around completely eight minutes later when Pisilli, who turned 20 last Monday, headed in a corner at the near post.