English Premier League: Nottingham Forest beat Manchester United, Saka scores on Arsenal return

LONDON: Nottingham Forest beat Manchester United 1-0 to close in on Champions League football next season as Bukayo Saka scored in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham on his return from injury on Tuesday.

Former United winger Anthony Elanga came back to haunt his former club with a stunning solo effort after just five minutes at the City Ground to earn all three points for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Third-placed Forest extend their lead over Newcastle in sixth to 10 points.

Thanks to the strong performance of English sides in European competitions this season, the top five will almost certainly qualify for the Champions League.

Forest are two-time European champions but have not played in the continent's elite competition since they were holders in 1980.

Elanga was discarded by United in 2023 after a bright start to his career at Old Trafford, but is one of many Forest success stories fulfilling his potential under Nuno.

The Swedish international collected possession deep inside his own half but showed blistering pace to burst into the United box before firing low past Andre Onana.