Mohamed Salah set to complete decade-long stay at Liverpool after signing new two-year contract

Mohamed Salah’s trophy-laden spell with Liverpool is set to extend to a decade after the prolific Egypt forward signed a new contract with the Premier League leader, ending months of uncertainty over his future.

The 32-year-old Salah was one of three key senior players — with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk — who were due to be out of contract at the end of this season.

He is the first to extend his stay, having already established himself as a club great with 243 goals in 394 appearances, placing him third in the list of Liverpool's all-time top scorers.

Liverpool didn’t disclose the length of Salah’s new deal in an announcement on Friday but manager Arne Slot did, saying in a news conference it was a two-year deal.

“Of course I’m very excited," Salah said. "We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career."

Salah has been either tied or alone as the Premier League's top scorer in three seasons, been voted as the league's player of the year twice, and has lifted seven major trophies including the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019.