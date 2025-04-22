Pope Francis loved football, but for him the GOAT was not Maradona or Messi

BUENOS AIRES: Pope Francis’ passion for football was evident throughout his pontificate.

A lifelong supporter of Argentine club San Lorenzo, he agreed with those who describe football as the most beautiful game in the world. But Francis, who died Monday at 88, also turned to the sport for anecdotes about camaraderie, fellowship and teamwork in an increasingly individualistic society.

“Football is a team sport. You can’t have fun alone,” the pope told a crowd of Italian youth, football players and coaches at the Vatican in 2019. “And if it’s lived like that, it can do good for your mind and your heart in a society that is exasperated by subjectivism.”

Like most Argentine children, young Jorge Mario Bergoglio grew up with football. He played for hours with friends on sidewalks or dusty pitches known as “potreros” in his native Flores neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

According to his own assessment, he was not that good.

In his recently published autobiography “Hope,” Francis said his skills were so poor that he was nicknamed “hard foot.”

Like many in his family, he became a supporter of San Lorenzo, a club founded by priest Lorenzo Massa in 1908. Its fans are nicknamed “the crows” due to the black cassock of its founder.

As a boy, he became fascinated by the colorful style of play of the team that won the local title in 1946. Until his death he remembered the entire lineup.

San Lorenzo won its first Copa Libertadores, the top club tournament in South America, in 2014 — a year after he became pope. The club’s board of directors and a group of players took the trophy to the Vatican.

Later, club executives decided to name their planned future stadium after Pope Francis, who until the end paid his dues to the club as member No. 88,235.