Newly signed Real Madrid player praises former Barcelona star Lionel Messi during introduction

MADRID: Newly signed Real Madrid player Franco Mastantuono praised former Barcelona star Lionel Messi during his introduction on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Mastantuono, who signed a six-year deal with Madrid, said he considers his countryman the best player in the world.

"For me, the best player in the world is Messi. I'm from Argentina, and I think he's the greatest player there is," Mastantuono said.

Messi dueled with Cristiano Ronaldo for years when he played for Barcelona and Ronaldo — also considered by many the best in the world — played for Madrid.

"Messi meant a lot to Barcelona and to all the Argentines who watched him play," Mastantuono said. "Real Madrid is the greatest club in the world and in history. I'm here to make my mark, and what I most want is for Real Madrid fans to be happy with what I can do on the pitch."

Ronaldo is playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, while Messi is with Inter Miami in the United States.

Mastantuono turned 18 on Thursday. He underwent his medical and signed the contract alongside Madrid president Florentino Pérez.

"I never imagined I'd be spending my birthday like this," the former River Plate player said.

Madrid had already reached a deal for his signing but had to wait until he turned 18. The club reportedly paid 45 million euros ($52.5 million) in the transfer.