Newly signed Real Madrid player praises former Barcelona star Lionel Messi during introduction

MADRID: Newly signed Real Madrid player Franco Mastantuono praised former Barcelona star Lionel Messi during his introduction on Thursday.
The 18-year-old Mastantuono, who signed a six-year deal with Madrid, said he considers his countryman the best player in the world.
"For me, the best player in the world is Messi. I'm from Argentina, and I think he's the greatest player there is," Mastantuono said.
Messi dueled with Cristiano Ronaldo for years when he played for Barcelona and Ronaldo — also considered by many the best in the world — played for Madrid.
"Messi meant a lot to Barcelona and to all the Argentines who watched him play," Mastantuono said. "Real Madrid is the greatest club in the world and in history. I'm here to make my mark, and what I most want is for Real Madrid fans to be happy with what I can do on the pitch."
Ronaldo is playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, while Messi is with Inter Miami in the United States.
Mastantuono turned 18 on Thursday. He underwent his medical and signed the contract alongside Madrid president Florentino Pérez.
"I never imagined I'd be spending my birthday like this," the former River Plate player said.
Madrid had already reached a deal for his signing but had to wait until he turned 18. The club reportedly paid 45 million euros ($52.5 million) in the transfer.
Mastantuono said European champion Paris Saint-Germain was among the clubs that wanted to sign him.
"It's true that a number of teams showed an interest in me," he said. "I was lucky enough to speak to (PSG coach) Luis Enrique, he was very honest with me and I thank him immensely for the interest. He's an amazing coach and I think he showed that this year."
Mastantuono was presented with a replica model of Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, a watch and a jersey with his name and number 30.
"I promise I'll give everything I have for this shirt," Mastantuono said. "It has always been a dream of mine to play for the greatest club in the world."
This offseason, Madrid also signed young Spain central defender Dean Huijsen and England right back Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Madrid is in its first season under coach Xabi Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti. It is coming off a disappointing season by its high standards, losing the Spanish league title to Barcelona and failing to reach the final in the Club World Cup and the Champions League. It also lost all four clasicos against its Catalan rival.
It all led to a coaching change: Ancelotti took over Brazil and former player Alonso arrived as widely expected.
Madrid's first La Liga match is at home against Osasuna on Tuesday.