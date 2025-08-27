AIFF faces ban threat as FIFA, AFC set Oct 30 deadline for ratification of constitution

NEW DELHI: Indian football is staring at an international ban with world governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation issuing a stern ultimatum to the embattled AIFF that it must adopt and ratify a new constitution by October 30 or risk suspension.

In a hard-hitting two-page letter on Tuesday, addressed to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, the two international bodies expressed "profound concern" at the federation's failure to finalise its constitution despite the matter being pending in the Supreme Court since 2017.

The top court is scheduled to take up the matter on Thursday.

A suspension would mean national teams and clubs being barred from all international competitions, besides throwing into uncertainty, India's ambitious bid for the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad.

FIFA and AFC have directed the Chaubey-led AIFF to secure a "definitive order" from the Supreme Court approving the revised constitution, align it with the mandatory statutes of FIFA and AFC, and ratify it at the next General Body meeting before the October 30 deadline.

"Failure to meet this schedule will leave us with no alternative but to refer the matter to the relevant FIFA decision-making body for consideration and decision...including the possibility of suspension," the letter mentions without any ambiguity.

The missive is jointly signed by FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov and AFC Deputy General Secretary (Member Associations) Vahid Kardany.

This is not the first time Indian football has faced such embarrassment.