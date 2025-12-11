Grimaldo snatches late draw for Leverkusen against Newcastle in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN: Alejandro Grimaldo scored an 88th-minute equaliser as Bayer Leverkusen snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle in the Champions League on Wednesday.

That goal denied Newcastle a place in the top eight positions which qualify directly for the last 16.

With two matches left, Newcastle are two points behind the top eight and a point ahead of Leverkusen, with both currently heading for the play-offs.

Speaking with TNT Sports, Newcastle goalscorer Anthony Gordon said his side's defeat "all comes back to mentality", adding that "we've got to be stronger, we've got to hold teams off in games, because top teams do."

"Ultimately it's consistency. We need to be a consistent team in every phase of the game."

With Leverkusen leading through a Bruno Guimaraes own goal, Gordon levelled things up from the spot after a goalkeeping howler from Mark Flekken early in the second half.

Newcastle took the lead when Gordon set up Lewis Miley but Grimaldo, Leverkusen's standout player this season with nine goals and five assists in 19 matches, had the last word.

Leverkusen captain Robert Andrich told DAZN: "For long stretches, especially in the first half, we played a good game, then we had a sluggish spell and conceded an unnecessary penalty.

"You could tell from around the 65th minute we were running out of steam, but I'm still happy and I think we deserved the point."

Newcastle host PSV Eindhoven before a trip to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in their final two matches.

Leverkusen face Olympiacos and Villarreal, who both languish near the bottom of the 36-team table.