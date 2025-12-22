Aston Villa beats Man United 2-1 to seal 10th straight win

MANCHESTER: Morgan Rogers scored two brilliant solo goals to down Manchester United 2-1 and keep Aston Villa in the hunt for the Premier League title.

The win at Villa Park on Sunday was a 10th straight victory in all competitions for Unai Emery's team, which is third in the standings and three points off leader Arsenal.

Rogers whipped two curling shots into the top corner - either side of Matheus Cunha's goal for United.

The midfielder fired Villa in front in the 45th minute when cutting in from the left. His second came in the 57th - again curling the ball beyond the dive of United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The win maintains Villa's outstanding run, which has seen it win 11 of its last 12 games in the league.

"Our supporters should be proud of everything we are doing together," Emery said.

Wins on Saturday for Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City saw the top two pull away. But Villa's latest victory was another show of its title credentials since recovering from a desperate start to the season.

Villa's emergence as a surprise contender comes after it lost two of its first three games and was winless in five. Now it is unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions, with 16 wins during that run.

It was Rogers' second double in as many games after scoring twice in last week's 3-2 win at West Ham.