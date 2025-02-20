Liverpool's title charge dented by Aston Villa draw

BIRMINGHAM: Liverpool's Premier League title charge was slowed by Aston Villa after a pulsating 2-2 draw on Wednesday left neither side satisfied.

Arne Slot's men open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Arsenal, but the Gunners now have a game in hand over the Reds.

Liverpool led through Mohamed Salah but were also forced to come from behind after Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins swung momentum in Villa's favour.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's deflected shot secured a point for the visitors, but it should have been more as substitute Darwin Nunez missed a glorious chance to snatch victory.

"You can understand there is one person in the dressing room who feels quite down," said Slot on Nunez's late miss.

"If you watch the game back we created far more chances than them, we did everything we needed to do. The only thing that wasn't perfect was conceding from a set-piece."

Villa, though, could also have won it in stoppage time as Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen went close.

A point does little for Villa's hope of returning to the Champions League next season as they remain in ninth.

"A draw I think is fair for both teams because they had also chances to score," said Villa boss Unai Emery.

Liverpool are now 22 Premier League games unbeaten, but after conceding at the death against local rivals Everton, a second 2-2 draw in eight days offers Arsenal hope in the title race.

Slot's men also face a tough trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

"We're happy where we are," added Slot. "A bit too much now we played games where we deserve more than we got.

"We want to achieve something together this season and we have all the ingredients for it but still 12 games to go."