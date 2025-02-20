PSG hit seven to set up Champions League clash with Liverpool or Barcelona

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain can look forward to a showdown with either Liverpool or Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League after mercilessly crushing French rivals Brest 7-0 on Wednesday to win their play-off round tie 10-0 on aggregate.

PSG were always overwhelming favourites to beat Brest and effectively killed off the tie with a 3-0 win in Brittany in the first leg last week.

There were seven different goal-scorers in the return at the Parc des Princes, with Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha, Desire Doue, Nuno Mendes, Goncalo Ramos and Senny Mayulu netting for the home side.

It is PSG's record winning margin in a European game and the first time they have scored seven in the Champions League since they trounced Celtic 7-1 in November 2017.

"To score seven goals against Brest is not easy," recent signing Kvaratskhelia told broadcaster Canal Plus.

PSG scored just three goals in their first five Champions League matches this season, but have found the net 21 times in five outings since then.

Their dominant display here came despite Ousmane Dembele failing to add to the 18 goals he had netted in his previous 12 appearances for Luis Enrique's side.

Kvaratskhelia fired a warning to PSG's future opponents, insisting the French champions believe they can now go all the way in the Champions League.

"I think we are showing that winning everything is possible," he said. "We come into every game to win and of course that is our goal and our dream. We will put everything into that."

It was an agonising way for Brest to end their first-ever European campaign, after they made it to the knockout stages following a historic third-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.