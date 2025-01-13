Noah Sadaoui's last-minute heroics seal thrilling win for Kerala Blasters over Odisha FC

KOCHI: Noah Sadaoui's dramatic last-gasp goal secured Kerala Blasters a narrow 3-2 victory over Odisha FC in their Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

Noah struck the decisive goal in the fifth minute of added time after the teams were locked at 2-2, ensuring three crucial points for the home side.

Blasters' earlier goals came from Kwame Peprah (60th) and Jesus Jimenez (73rd), while Odisha FC found the net through Jerry Mawihmingthanga (4th) and Dori (80th).

The Juggernauts, now winless in their last four matches, started brightly and shocked the Blasters' defence in the fourth minute. Dori outmuscled Pritam Kotal to deliver a headed pass inside the box, setting up Jerry Mawihmingthanga. Jerry showed quick reflexes and precision, driving the ball into the bottom-right corner to put Odisha ahead.

Kerala Blasters found the equaliser in the 60th minute when Korou Singh produced an intelligent through ball from the right flank, slicing through the Odisha defence. Kwame Peprah outran Mourtada Fall and Rohit Kumar to meet the pass and fired a powerful shot into the bottom-left corner, restoring parity.