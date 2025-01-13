Noah Sadaoui's last-minute heroics seal thrilling win for Kerala Blasters over Odisha FC
KOCHI: Noah Sadaoui's dramatic last-gasp goal secured Kerala Blasters a narrow 3-2 victory over Odisha FC in their Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.
Noah struck the decisive goal in the fifth minute of added time after the teams were locked at 2-2, ensuring three crucial points for the home side.
Blasters' earlier goals came from Kwame Peprah (60th) and Jesus Jimenez (73rd), while Odisha FC found the net through Jerry Mawihmingthanga (4th) and Dori (80th).
The Juggernauts, now winless in their last four matches, started brightly and shocked the Blasters' defence in the fourth minute. Dori outmuscled Pritam Kotal to deliver a headed pass inside the box, setting up Jerry Mawihmingthanga. Jerry showed quick reflexes and precision, driving the ball into the bottom-right corner to put Odisha ahead.
Kerala Blasters found the equaliser in the 60th minute when Korou Singh produced an intelligent through ball from the right flank, slicing through the Odisha defence. Kwame Peprah outran Mourtada Fall and Rohit Kumar to meet the pass and fired a powerful shot into the bottom-left corner, restoring parity.
The Blasters intensified their attack and were rewarded in the 73rd minute. Adrian Luna, shifting to the right flank, sent a curling cross towards the far-left post where Noah Sadaoui was positioned. Instead of going for goal, Noah smartly headed the ball to Jesus Jimenez at the centre, who executed a clinical finish, blasting the ball into the high centre of the net to give Kerala the lead.
Odisha responded with determination after falling behind. Diego Mauricio’s free-kick from the edge of the box was brilliantly saved by Sachin Suresh, but Saviour Gama's follow-up effort required another vital intervention by the Blasters' goalkeeper. The rebound, however, fell kindly to Dori, who slotted it in from close range to level the score in the 80th minute.
The match took a dramatic turn in the 83rd minute when Odisha’s Carlos Delgado was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, leaving the visitors to play with ten men.
Kerala Blasters seized the numerical advantage and mounted relentless pressure in the dying moments. Deep into added time, Noah Sadaoui delivered the decisive blow, scoring from close range to hand the Blasters their fifth win in the seven matches he has scored this season.
The Kochi-based side is now unbeaten (W5, D2) in all games Noah has found the net, while Odisha FC's struggles continue.