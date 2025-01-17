Erling Haaland signs lucrative new contract with Manchester City until 2034

Erling Haaland has signed a new contract at Manchester City through 2034, committing his long-term future to the Premier League champions with one of the most lucrative deals in soccer amid uncertain times for the club on and off the field.

City announced the deal — covering 10 years from the start of this season — on Friday for the 24-year-old Haaland, who has scored 111 goals in 125 games since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 to establish himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

The Norway striker will be turning age 34 when the contract expires. The Athletic reported that the deal removed release clauses that were in his previous contract, which was due to expire in June 2027.

The deal is the longest in the Premier League, with Haaland reportedly earning around 500,000 pounds ($600,000) per week.

“Now I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward,” Haaland said in a City statement.

The new deal for Haaland comes as City awaits a verdict after being charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. Possible sanctions include a points deduction or relegation from the top division.

Among the promotional material published by City to announce the Haaland deal, the striker said tellingly: “Now I am City no matter what."

In one of the videos, Haaland is seen calling City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak to say: “It's all signed now.”

“OK, now I am comfortable,” Khaldoon was heard replying.