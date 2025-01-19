Frustrated Barcelona fail to capitalise on Atletico La Liga slip

MADRID: Barcelona could only muster a 1-1 draw at Getafe on Saturday in La Liga as they were unable to recover ground on the top two in the Spanish title race.

Jules Kounde sent the visitors ahead early on but Mauro Arambarri levelled for Getafe in the first half and Barcelona could not break down Jose Bordalas' well-drilled side.

The draw leaves the third-place Catalans five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who lost 1-0 at Leganes earlier in the day, but Hansi Flick's side could not take advantage.

After a slump in the final weeks of 2024, Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup last week and then thumped Real Betis in the Copa del Rey, indicating they were back to their best.

However they dropped two points on the road in their first league match of 2025 as Getafe, 16th, scrapped their way to a hard-fought point.

"It's not done yet, we still have some matches to play and as I said before, we will fight until the end," Flick told reporters.

"Today it's one point more, not two points less. We missed (out on) two points, but we have to look forwards and make it better next time."

Flick selected what has proven his strongest side in recent weeks to try and get a result at Getafe, against whom the Catalans failed to score on their previous four away visits.

The Blaugrana did not have to wait long to end that run, with Kounde finding the net in the ninth minute.

The French defender, who also scored in the Copa del Rey win against Real Betis in midweek, was cleverly fed by Pedri.

Although David Soria saved Kounde's first effort, he was able to turn the rebound home.