Barcelona sold the farm for Lewandowski, Raphinha and Koundé. That bet is finally paying off

BARCELONA: Barcelona took a big bet 2 1/2 years ago that it could mortgage its future for the quick cash that the indebted club desperately needed to sign some major names.

It took a chunk of the money it received from selling off future television rights and other assets and paid a combined 160 million euros (then $163 million) to bring in top striker Robert Lewandowski, Brazil forward Raphinha, and versatile defender Jules Koundé.

While Lewandowski has consistently found the net, there was never a stretch in which all three players performed up to their billing.

Until now.

The excellent play of the trio, as well as their teammates, has seen Barcelona take second place in the Champions League standings and remain in contention both in the Spanish league and Copa del Rey.

Lewandowski is having one of his best seasons at age 36, and Koundé is excelling both in defense and attack from his position of right back.

But it is the 28-year-old Raphinha who has undergone a transformation into a clutch scorer, team leader, and play-from-any position wild card for new coach Hansi Flick.