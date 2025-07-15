Durand Cup trophies unveiled in Kokrajhar amidst region wise celebrations of football

KUKRAJHAR: The three trophies of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup were unveiled here at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar, Assam. This was announced by the organisers on Tuesday. The trophies, according to the organisers, were released after a two-day trophy tour of the five districts of the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The grand ceremony was graced by Nandita Gorlosa, state minister for sports and youth welfare.
According to the statement, top Army officials including Major General Rajesh Arun Moghe, vice-chairman of Durand Cup Organising Committee (DCOC) and Maj Gen Hartej Singh Bajaj were present at the event. Footballer Durga Boro, who played for clubs like Churchill Brothers and NorthEast United, both Durand Cup winners too was present.
Speaking on the occasion Nandita Gorlosa said, “With Durand Cup coming to Assam and Kokrajhar – The City of Peace, many players from Bodoland will be gaining a lot of experience and it will help in improving the game in the coming years. We have two teams from Assam in the Durand Cup and I hope that in the coming years we will see more teams from the state participating in the Durand Cup.”
Moghe said: “That Kokrajhar is hosting the Durand Cup for the third consecutive year is a powerful testament to the passion, hospitality and enthusiasm of this vibrant region. The extraordinary initiatives taken by Govt of Assam and BTC has resulted in packed stadiums exemplifying the love for the sport thus reinforcing our belief that football has truly found the pulse of the people here in the region.”
The three glittering pieces of silverware, the Durand Cup (original prize) and the Shimla Trophy (presented by residents of Shimla in 1904), both rolling trophies, as well as the President’s Cup, which is for the winners’ permanent keep, arrived in Kokrajhar on July 13th and since then have been to various schools and institutions like the Tamulpur High School, the Bhergaon High School and then on July 14th to the Mushalpur High School and the Bijin District Sports Association playground, drawing thousands of excited football loving youngsters.