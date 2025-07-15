Durand Cup trophies unveiled in Kokrajhar amidst region wise celebrations of football

KUKRAJHAR: The three trophies of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup were unveiled here at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar, Assam. This was announced by the organisers on Tuesday. The trophies, according to the organisers, were released after a two-day trophy tour of the five districts of the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The grand ceremony was graced by Nandita Gorlosa, state minister for sports and youth welfare.

According to the statement, top Army officials including Major General Rajesh Arun Moghe, vice-chairman of Durand Cup Organising Committee (DCOC) and Maj Gen Hartej Singh Bajaj were present at the event. Footballer Durga Boro, who played for clubs like Churchill Brothers and NorthEast United, both Durand Cup winners too was present.

Speaking on the occasion Nandita Gorlosa said, “With Durand Cup coming to Assam and Kokrajhar – The City of Peace, many players from Bodoland will be gaining a lot of experience and it will help in improving the game in the coming years. We have two teams from Assam in the Durand Cup and I hope that in the coming years we will see more teams from the state participating in the Durand Cup.”