Cash prize for Durand Cup upto Rs 3 crore

The Durand Cup Organizing Committee (DCOC) announced that the total cash prize money pool of this year’s tournament will increase three times to ₹3 Crore. The announcement was made on Thursday during the trophy unveiling ceremony in Kolkata as the City of Joy geared up to host Asia’s oldest football tournament. Along with the winners and runners up, teams reaching the semi-finals and quarterfinals along with three individual awards will also receive a share of the prize pool.

“With increased media coverage planned for the Durand Cup and the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gracing the grand finale on August 23, the atmosphere promises to be electric," said Aroop Biswas.

Ticket allocations for marquee clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan SC, and Diamond Harbour FC have also been finalised to ensure strong fan representation.

Major General Rajesh Arun Moghe said, “This year, the tournament continues with the League-cum-Knockout format that has served us well. A total of 24 teams, divided into six pools, will compete across five states, with two pools playing their matches right here in Kolkata. Kolkata will be hosting 15 matches including one quarter final, semi-final and the final. Four teams under the promising grassroots category are selected —Ladakh FC, South United FC, Bodoland FC, and Rangdajied United FC.