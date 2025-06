Inter Milan strike late to beat Urawa Reds at Club World Cup

SEATTLE: Valentin Carboni struck the winning goal in stoppage time as Inter Milan came from behind to beat Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1 on Saturday and knock the Japanese team out of the Club World Cup.

Ryoma Watanabe got an early opening goal for Urawa Reds, who were backed by a noisy contingent of their supporters at Lumen Field in Seattle.

But captain Lautaro Martinez had got Inter's equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Monterrey of Mexico in their first match at the tournament, and he repeated the trick to level matters here with 12 minutes to go.

Carboni, the 20-year-old Argentine who had not made an appearance for Inter in more than two years, then appeared in the 92nd minute to give the Italians the victory.

"Our opponents play with their hearts and to counter that as a team we need to play with more pride, be humble and know how to suffer," Martinez told broadcaster DAZN after Inter were made to work for the victory.

The result leaves Cristian Chivu's team in a good position to now go and qualify for the last 16, while a second defeat in as many matches means Urawa Reds are eliminated.

"Our emotion is very bad after this game. We are out of the tournament so now we can only fight in the last game to achieve our one and only win," said their Polish coach Maciej Skorza.