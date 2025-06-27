Manchester City beats Juventus 5-2 to win Group G of Club World Cup

ORLANDO: Manchester City won Group G of the Club World Cup with a dominant performance on Thursday, beating Juventus 5-2 at Camping World Stadium.

Man City went ahead 2-1 on an own goal in the 26th minute when defender Pierre Kalulu, attempting to intercept a pass at close range, sent the ball into the net.

The rout was on from there. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Savinho scored in the second half to make it 5-1. Haaland's goal was the 300th of his career.

Man City midfielder Rodri, last year's Ballon d'Or winner, made his first start since he had knee ligament surgery in September. He left for a substitute in the 66th minute.

Jeremy Doku opened the scoring for Man City in the ninth minute, and Teun Koopmeiners equalized two minutes later. Dusan Vlahovic scored in the 84th minute for the Italian club, which finished second in the group.