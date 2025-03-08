Nottingham Forest deals major blow to Manchester City's bid to qualify for Champions League

NOTTINGHAM: Nottingham Forest dealt a major blow to Manchester City's bid to qualify for the Champions League as Callum Hudson-Odoi's late winner sealed a 1-0 victory in the top four shoot-out on Saturday.

City have been reduced to battling for a place in next season's Champions League after a dismal campaign.

Even that usually routine target is far from assured for Guardiola's men following their ninth league defeat this term.

With six titles in the past seven seasons, City have rarely had to worry about their place in the Premier League's top four in the Pep Guardiola era.

Yet they left the City Ground looking anxiously over their shoulders after a first league loss to Forest since 1997.

Fifth-placed Chelsea, just one point adrift of City, will go above the champions if they beat lowly Leicester on Sunday.

Finishing fifth could still be enough for City to reach Europe's elite club competition depend on the results of the English clubs who remain in continental competitions this term.

For City to achieve that modest goal, they will have to significantly improve on the latest limp display in a turbulent season.

Third-placed Forest are four points clear of City thanks to only their third win in their last eight league games.

Enjoying a fairytale season just a year after battling relegation, the former European champions are closing on a berth in the Champions League for the first time since 1980-81.

After Forest's former defender Stuart Pearce was rushed to hospital having been taken ill on a flight this week, his old club displayed a big screen message reading 'Get Well Soon Stuart', after three minutes of the Premier League game, recognising Pearce's old shirt number three.