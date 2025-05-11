Bayern Munich celebrates Bundesliga title with last home win for Thomas Müller

BERLIN: Thomas Müller led Bayern Munich’s title celebrations in style on Saturday as the German champions secured a 2-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach in what was his last home game for the club.

After the final whistle, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer handed the Bundesliga trophy to Müller, who lifted it amid cheers and confetti at the Allianz Arena. There were emotional scenes as Harry Kane, celebrating his first career trophy, held onto the trophy while beer showers began, initiated by Neuer dousing Müller. Kane was soon soaked as well, joining in the jubilation after a long wait for silverware. Bayern clinched their record-extending 34th German championship title last weekend. Michael Olise scored once and assisted Kane’s league-leading 25th goal of the season to secure the win and kick off the celebrations.

Elsewhere in the league, relegation battles came to a head with Bochum and Holstein Kiel both confirmed to drop from the Bundesliga. Bochum lost 4-1 at home to Mainz, while Kiel suffered a 2-1 defeat against Freiburg. These losses left Bochum bottom of the table with 22 points and Kiel in 17th place with 25 points, both now unable to overtake Heidenheim, who claimed a crucial 3-0 win at Union Berlin. Heidenheim, now on 29 points, secured at least a relegation playoff spot with one matchday left in the season.

The defeat marked Bochum’s seventh relegation from the top tier. Promoted in 2021 after an 11-year absence, the club managed just one win in their last 11 games, including a surprise 3-2 victory over Bayern in March. Club captain Maximilian Wittek described the emotional toll, saying, “I’ve been relegated before, it’s anything but nice. You could see it with the lads, tears were flowing.”