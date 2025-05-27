Euro-winning England goalie Mary Earps bids farewell

LONDON: England goalkeeper Mary Earps surprisingly retired from international soccer on Tuesday, just five weeks before the Women's European Championship.

Earps was in goal when the Lionesses won Euro 2022 and reached the Women's World Cup final in 2023.

She was facing increased competition for her place from Chelsea's Hannah Hampton but was due to join England this week for Nations League group games against Portugal and Spain.

"I have taken the difficult decision to retire internationally,” Earps said in a statement on X. "It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear this badge, represent my country and play alongside such an incredible group of players.

"I've spent a long time making this decision and it's not one I've made lightly. For me, ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive.

“Winning the Euros in 2022 was the best day of my life and I'm rooting for the girls to do it again this summer.”

The 32-year-old Earps debuted for England in 2017 and earned 53 caps. Individual accolades included two FIFA Best awards and a World Cup Golden Glove.

“I had hoped that Mary would play an important role within the squad this summer, so of course I am disappointed,” England manager Sarina Wiegman said. "Mary has been clear on her reasons why she has made the decision and it is something we need to accept.

“Mary has made a huge contribution to not only the team, but the whole of English football. We will cherish those memories and of course give Mary the tributes she deserves after the summer, but for now the focus needs to be on the upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League fixtures and the Euros.”