New Brazil coach Ancelotti turns down Neymar, predicts a 'better' Vinicius Júnior

RIO DE JANEIRO: Carlo Ancelotti's first day as Brazil coach included saying “No” to Neymar and a promise to find more improvement from his former Real Madrid striker Vinícius Júnior.

Ancelotti was introduced on Monday at a packed press conference in a Rio de Janeiro hotel, and just to ensure he was under no illusions as to his primary task, he was welcomed by Brazil's last two World Cup-winning coaches, 1994's Carlos Alberto Parreira and 2002's Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Scolari gave Ancelotti a national team jacket and told the first foreigner in a century to coach Brazil full-time, “Just be you, the person you always were, and you will win with Brazil. We all wish you well with Brazil, we will always support you.”

The Italian, contracted to the end of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, announced his first squad for World Cup qualifiers next week against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Neymar returned to Santos only last week from a muscular injury, and that was too late for the new coach.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of players who suffered injuries and cannot be in the national team, like Neymar,” Ancelotti said.

"Brazil has many talented players, and in Neymar's specific case we are counting on him. He came back to Brazil to play and prepare for the World Cup. I spoke to him this morning to explain that to him, and he is totally in agreement.”