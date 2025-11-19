Curaçao makes history as smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Curaçao salvaged a 0-0 draw with Jamaica on Tuesday to become the smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup and will be joined by CONCACAF sides Panama and Haiti which also booked their spots.

Curaçao finished as the only undefeated nation in the tournament and finished atop of Group B with 12 points to advance to the World Cup for the first time in its history.

Curaçao got the historic result despite not having coach Dick Advocaat on the bench. The 78-year-old Advocaat missed the crucial match because he had to return to the Netherlands last weekend for family reasons.

Advocaat was at the helm of the Netherlands national team for three stints and managed South Korea, Belgium and Russia before taking the job with Curaçao.

Jamaica came close to taking the lead in the 54th minute with a header from Greg Leigh that bounced off the right post. Two more headers rattled the posts as Jamaica pushed in search of the winner, with Shamar Nicholson hitting the crossbar in the 70th minute and Bailey Cadamarteri the right post in the 87th.

In stoppage time, Jamaica was awarded a penalty after substitute Jeremy Antonisse's sliding tackle brought down Dujuan Richards in the area. But it was overturned after a video review.