Arsenal thump Bayern to stay perfect in Champions League

LONDON: Arsenal thumped Bayern Munich 3-1 in a clash of the English and German league leaders on Wednesday to maintain their perfect record in the Champions League this season.

The Gunners dominated the second half after Bayern's 17-year-old midfielder Lennart Karl cancelled out Jurrien Timber's opener in the opening period.

Noni Madueke opened his goalscoring account for the Premier League frontrunners to restore their lead and fellow substitute Gabriel Martinelli took advantage of a huge blunder from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

England captain Harry Kane, a former Tottenham player, had a miserable return to London, largely a peripheral figure despite his astonishing goalscoring record for the six-time European champions.

"Look at Bayern Munich this season, they have been the best team in Europe," Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice told TNT Sports.

"This was probably the toughest game tactically we have played this season. The way they work it is so, so good."

The England man said this season feels different from the previous campaign, when Arsenal again came up short, finishing second in the Premier League for a third straight season.

"There are so many leaders in the team," Rice added. "We are just taking it one game at a time. There is a hunger and desire to win every game. There is a long way to go -- let's not get carried away."

Bayern started the match at the Emirates top of the Champions League table, just above the Gunners, with both teams having won four games out of four.