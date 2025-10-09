Boca Juniors coach Miguel Ángel Russo dies at age 69

BUENOS AIRES: Boca Juniors coach Miguel Ángel Russo, whose extensive career spanned more than a dozen clubs in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Spain, and Colombia, has died after a long battle with cancer, his Argentine club said Wednesday. He was 69.

"Club Atlético Boca Juniors announces the passing of Miguel Ángel Russo with profound sadness," the club posted on social media. "Miguel leaves an indelible mark on our institution and will always be an example of joy, warmth, and dedication. We are with his family and loved ones in this time of grief. Farewell, dear Miguel!"

Russo, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, accepted a contract to manage Boca Juniors for a third stint in June. He had previously coached the team in 2007 and from 2020 to 2021.

Russo's last major competition with Boca Juniors was at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. He coached the team in the local league but took a leave of absence at the end of last month when his health deteriorated.

His last match at the helm of Boca Juniors was on Sept. 21 against Central Córdoba at La Bombonera Stadium. Since then, his assistants Claudio Úbeda and Colombian Juvenal Rodríguez have taken charge.

In Argentina, Russo also coached two other popular teams — San Lorenzo (2008-2009 and 2024-2025) and Racing Club (2010).

Abroad, he coached Universidad de Chile, Salamanca of Spain, Morelia of Mexico, Millonarios of Colombia, Alianza Lima of Peru, Cerro Porteño of Paraguay, and Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

As a player, Russo was a midfielder for Estudiantes de La Plata, where he made his professional debut in 1975 and spent his whole career. He won league titles in 1982 and 1983 before retiring in 1988.